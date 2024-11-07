PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024

The U.S. Army color guard presents the colors while the U.S. Air Force Heritage of American Band performs The Star-Spangled Banner at PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 12:41
|Photo ID:
|8748675
|VIRIN:
|241111-Z-EY983-1100
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
