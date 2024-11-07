PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army color guard presents the colors while the U.S. Air Force Heritage of American Band performs The Star-Spangled Banner at PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)