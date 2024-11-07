PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yuna Langehennig, Master Sgt, Kelly Longmire, and Senior Airman Cooper Johnson, perform The Star-Spangled Banner PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The musicians are assigned to the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)