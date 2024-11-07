Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Moore, left, 352nd Special Operations Wing commander, and Col. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, lay wreaths at the war memorial on Angel Hill during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. By participating in Remembrance Day, U.S. service members honored the sacrifices made by their British counterparts, showing the U.S.' dedication to our allies not only in times of war but also in moments of peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8748003
    VIRIN: 241110-F-EN010-1191
    Resolution: 6749x4504
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds
    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Remembrance Day
    RAF Mildenhall
    48th Fighter Wing
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    352nd Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download