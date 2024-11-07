Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and U.K. armed forces members participate in a Remembrance Day ceremony alongside civic leaders and community members in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. By taking part in this solemn ceremony, U.S. and U.K. service members reaffirmed the duty of both nations to remember, respect, and honor the past while striving for a safer future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)