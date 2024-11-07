U.S. and U.K. armed forces members participate in a Remembrance Day ceremony alongside civic leaders and community members in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. By taking part in this solemn ceremony, U.S. and U.K. service members reaffirmed the duty of both nations to remember, respect, and honor the past while striving for a safer future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8748010
|VIRIN:
|241110-F-EN010-1408
|Resolution:
|6721x4486
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.