Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

U.S. Airmen from the Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath honor guard participate in a Remembrance Day ceremony in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. By taking part in this solemn ceremony, U.S. and U.K. service members reaffirmed the duty of both nations to remember, respect, and honor the past while striving for a safer future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)