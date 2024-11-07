Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local cadets and scouts render salutes at the war memorial on Angel Hill after laying wreaths during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. By taking part in this solemn ceremony, U.S. and U.K. armed forces and community members reaffirmed the duty of both nations to remember, respect, and honor the past while striving for a safer future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)