Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, and 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, participate in a Remembrance Day parade in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. By participating in Remembrance Day, U.S. service members honored the sacrifices made by their British counterparts, showing the U.S.' dedication to our allies not only in times of war but also in moments of peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)