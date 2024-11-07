Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, lays a wreath at the war memorial on Angel Hill during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. By participating in Remembrance Day, U.S. service members honored the sacrifices made by their British counterparts, showing the U.S.' dedication to our allies not only in times of war but also in moments of peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)