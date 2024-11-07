Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Royal British Legion participate in a Remembrance Day ceremony near the war memorial on Angel Hill in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. Also known as Poppy Day, the Remembrance Day ceremony honored the sacrifices made by British armed forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)