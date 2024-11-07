Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds [Image 3 of 11]

    Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Members of the Royal British Legion participate in a Remembrance Day ceremony near the war memorial on Angel Hill in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 10, 2024. Also known as Poppy Day, the Remembrance Day ceremony honored the sacrifices made by British armed forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8748001
    VIRIN: 241110-F-EN010-1156
    Resolution: 6625x4421
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Remembrance Day: Bury St Edmunds [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Remembrance Day
    RAF Mildenhall
    48th Fighter Wing
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    352nd Special Operations Wing

