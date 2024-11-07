A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member assigned to the Operational Support Hub – Southwest Asia places a poppy on a wreath during a ceremony honoring Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The poppy is a powerful symbol of remembrance and is worn by CAF members from the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day as a visual pledge to never forget those who served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8747844
|VIRIN:
|241111-F-EW167-1143
|Resolution:
|5817x3878
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.