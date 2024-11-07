386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member assigned to the Operational Support Hub – Southwest Asia places a poppy on a wreath during a ceremony honoring Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The poppy is a powerful symbol of remembrance and is worn by CAF members from the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day as a visual pledge to never forget those who served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo)