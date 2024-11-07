386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team places a wreath during a ceremony commemorating Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This day, which shares the same day as Veterans Day in the U.S., honors Canadian Armed Forces members who lost their lives in service to their country, bearing many similarities to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo)