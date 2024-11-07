386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, assigned to the Operational Support Hub – Southwest Asia, place poppies on a wreath during a ceremony honoring Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. From the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day, millions of Canadians wear a poppy as a visual pledge to never forget those who served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo)