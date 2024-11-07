386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The command team from Canada’s Operational Support Hub – Southwest Asia, Lt. Col. Apollo Edmilao and Master Warrant Officer Taylor Warren, carry a wreath during a ceremony commemorating Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Canada’s Remembrance Day honors Canadian Armed Forces members who lost their lives in service to their country, bearing many similarities to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo)