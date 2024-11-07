Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners [Image 2 of 7]

    386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The command team from Canada’s Operational Support Hub – Southwest Asia, Lt. Col. Apollo Edmilao and Master Warrant Officer Taylor Warren, carry a wreath during a ceremony commemorating Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Canada’s Remembrance Day honors Canadian Armed Forces members who lost their lives in service to their country, bearing many similarities to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    Remembrance Day
    AFCENT
    Coalition Partners

