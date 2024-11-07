Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners [Image 1 of 7]

    386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Wreaths adorned with ribbons and the names of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Coalition Forces along with poppies sit on a table during a ceremony honoring Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. From the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day, millions of Canadians wear a poppy as a visual pledge to never forget those who served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8747838
    VIRIN: 241111-F-EW167-1001
    Resolution: 5450x3634
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Remembrance Day
    AFCENT
    Coalition Partners

