386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces assigned to the Operational Support Hub – Southwest Asia stand as sentries during a ceremony honoring Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The ceremony included a moment of silence at 11 o'clock, symbolic of the time, day, and month when an armistice between the Allied Nations and Germany went into effect, ending World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo)