    386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners [Image 5 of 7]

    386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Members of the Canadian Armed Forces assigned to the Operational Support Hub – Southwest Asia stand as sentries during a ceremony honoring Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The ceremony included a moment of silence at 11 o'clock, symbolic of the time, day, and month when an armistice between the Allied Nations and Germany went into effect, ending World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 03:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
