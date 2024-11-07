386 AEW leaders take pause to remember with Coalition partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 386th AEW command chief, present a wreath during a ceremony commemorating Canada’s Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Canada’s Remembrance Day honors Canadian Armed Forces members who lost their lives in service to their country, bearing many similarities to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo)