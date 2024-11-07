36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Iverson, right, Seventh Air Force commander, speaks with newly appointed dedicated crew chiefs at a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The DCC ceremony is a chance to recognize the accomplishments and hard work of the maintainers. Once formally made a DCC, the Airmen will have their names written on the side of the aircraft they work on, a longstanding tradition that lasts throughout the aircraft’s lifespan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
