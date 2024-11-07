36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe, 51st Maintenance Group commander, delivers a speech during a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The purpose of the DCC Ceremony is to formally appoint the crew chiefs selected as DCCs to assume responsibility for their aircraft. Pilots presented the crew chiefs with their certificates and gave them a “Fiends” patch in congratulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)