36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

Newly appointed dedicated crew chiefs recite the mechanic’s creed during a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The DCCs and pilots work together to ensure the aircraft they are responsible for gets safely in the air and back on the ground. Their symbiotic relationship is another reason the 36th Fighter Squadron and 36th Fighter Generation Squadron are always ready to “Fight Tonight” and defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)