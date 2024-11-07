Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

    36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Newly appointed dedicated crew chiefs recite the mechanic’s creed during a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The DCCs and pilots work together to ensure the aircraft they are responsible for gets safely in the air and back on the ground. Their symbiotic relationship is another reason the 36th Fighter Squadron and 36th Fighter Generation Squadron are always ready to “Fight Tonight” and defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

