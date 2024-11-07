36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ty Perich, 51st Fighter Wing chief of safety, speaks to a newly appointed dedicated crew chief after a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The DCCs and pilots work together to ensure the aircraft they are responsible for take off and land safely. Their cooperative relationship is another reason the 36th Fighter Squadron and 36th Fighter Generation Squadron are always ready to “Fight Tonight” and defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)