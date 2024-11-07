36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Eric Foster, 36th Fighter Squadron commander, gives opening remarks during the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25th, 2024. The DCC Ceremony is a time honored tradition held to celebrate the crew chiefs’ hard work and dedication to their craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)