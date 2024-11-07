36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Goar, right, 51st Fighter Wing director of staff, gives a patch to Staff Sgt. Allen Galarza, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, after a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The DCCs and pilots work together to ensure the aircraft they are responsible for takes off and lands safely. Their cooperative relationship is another reason the 36th Fighter Squadron and 36th FGS are always ready to “Fight Tonight” and defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)