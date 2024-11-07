36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron gives a patch to a newly appointed dedicated crew chief after a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The DCC Ceremony is a time honored tradition held to celebrate the crew chiefs’ hard work and dedication to their craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)