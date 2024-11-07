36th FGS appoints new dedicated crew chiefs

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron gives a patch to a newly appointed dedicated crew chief after a Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The DCC Ceremony is a time honored tradition held to celebrate the crew chiefs’ hard work and dedication to their craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 23:05
|Photo ID:
|8747681
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-PT849-1470
|Resolution:
|5179x3699
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
