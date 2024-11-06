Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot [Image 7 of 7]

    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, looks at the current boats tied up on the dock at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Hank served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years as a pilot, during which he operated numerous aircraft including T-37 Tweet, B-25 Mitchell, B-47 Stratojet, KC-135 Stratotanker and C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Above the battlefield: Untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

    Bolling AFB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Veteran Day
    Pentagon Sailing Club

