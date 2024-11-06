Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, left, Vietnam War veteran, chats with Audie Douglas, maintainer with Outdoor Recreation, at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Hank served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot, during which he fought in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)