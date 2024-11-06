Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, demonstrates tying boat lines at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. One of Hank’s favorite activities during retirement is volunteering as a sailboat racing instructor for the Pentagon Sailing Club. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen