Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, demonstrates tying boat lines at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. One of Hank’s favorite activities during retirement is volunteering as a sailboat racing instructor for the Pentagon Sailing Club. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen
Above the battlefield: Untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
