Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, demonstrates tying boat lines at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Hank was a C-130 Hercules pilot during the Vietnam War, where he completed over 1,000 combat missions including medical evacuations, and search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
Above the battlefield: Untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
