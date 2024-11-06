Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot [Image 5 of 7]

    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, demonstrates tying boat lines at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Hank was a C-130 Hercules pilot during the Vietnam War, where he completed over 1,000 combat missions including medical evacuations, and search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Above the battlefield: Untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

    Bolling AFB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Veteran Day
    Pentagon Sailing Club

