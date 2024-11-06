Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Then U.S. Air Force Capt. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, poses for a photo op during his enlistment with the Air Force. Now a retired lieutenant colonel, Hank served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years as a pilot, during which he operated numerous aircraft including T-37 Tweet, B-25 Mitchell, B-47 Stratojet, KC-135 Stratotanker and C-130 Hercules. Hank said he does not remember exactly when or where the photos were taken, but it was mostly likely the 1960s during his early career. (Courtesy photo)