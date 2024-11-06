Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Then U.S. Air Force Capt. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, poses for a photo op during his enlistment with the Air Force. Now a retired lieutenant colonel, Hank served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years as a pilot, during which he operated numerous aircraft including T-37 Tweet, B-25 Mitchell, B-47 Stratojet, KC-135 Stratotanker and C-130 Hercules. Hank said he does not remember exactly when or where the photos were taken, but it was mostly likely the 1960s during his early career. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8742210
    VIRIN: 240820-F-TO650-1108
    Resolution: 1632x1224
    Size: 183.39 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Above the battlefield: Untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bolling AFB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Veteran Day
    Pentagon Sailing Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download