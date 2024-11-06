Then U.S. Air Force Capt. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, poses for a photo op during his enlistment with the Air Force. Now a retired lieutenant colonel, Hank served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years as a pilot, during which he operated numerous aircraft including T-37 Tweet, B-25 Mitchell, B-47 Stratojet, KC-135 Stratotanker and C-130 Hercules. Hank said he does not remember exactly when or where the photos were taken, but it was mostly likely the 1960s during his early career. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 07:33
|Photo ID:
|8742210
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-TO650-1108
|Resolution:
|1632x1224
|Size:
|183.39 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Above the battlefield: Untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
No keywords found.