Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, poses for a photo on a club sailboat at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Hank served as the chief engineer at the Pentagon Sailing Club, located on JBAB, for over 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)