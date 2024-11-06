Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Above the battlefield: untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot [Image 4 of 7]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, posed for a photo on a club sailboat at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Hank joined the Pentagon Sailing Club in 1996, where he taught members how to fix and maintain sailboat engines, and started the sailboat racing program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

