Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hank Lavery, a Vietnam War veteran, posed for a photo on a club sailboat at the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Hank joined the Pentagon Sailing Club in 1996, where he taught members how to fix and maintain sailboat engines, and started the sailboat racing program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
Above the battlefield: Untold story of 92-year-old Vietnam War pilot
