A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Maintenance Group, grabs the hook of a missile rack at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. The 1 MXG teams work together to load the aircraft and properly configure the launchers to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8739906
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-PG418-1155
|Resolution:
|3723x2736
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.