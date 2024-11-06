Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies [Image 4 of 7]

    Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Airman with the 1st Maintenance Group, transports a missile rack to an aircraft spot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. Airmen from the 1 MXG support air dominance by providing both on and off aircraft maintenance to effectively and rapidly respond to global threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    F-22
    Flightline
    F-22 Raptor
    Loading
    Air Power
    1st Fighter Wing

