Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies

A U.S. Airman with the 1st Maintenance Group, transports a missile rack to an aircraft spot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. Airmen from the 1 MXG support air dominance by providing both on and off aircraft maintenance to effectively and rapidly respond to global threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)