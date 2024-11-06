Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman with the 1st Maintenance Group, operates a missile rack at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. The 1 Maintenance Group’s mission is to maintain deployment readiness by ensuring the combat-ready F-22 Raptor aircraft are ready to be employed at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)