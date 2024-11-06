Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies [Image 2 of 7]

    Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Airman with the 1st Maintenance Group, operates a missile rack at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. The 1 Maintenance Group’s mission is to maintain deployment readiness by ensuring the combat-ready F-22 Raptor aircraft are ready to be employed at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    This work, Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22
    Flightline
    F-22 Raptor
    Loading
    Air Power
    1st Fighter Wing

