Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Maintenance Group, guide a missile rack to an aircraft spot on the flight line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. The 1 MXG is comprised of 1,382 Airmen who assist in executing an annual flying program of $750 million flying over 18,500 hours, projecting premier air power and ensuring combat readiness at a global level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)