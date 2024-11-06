An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, sits on the ramp of the flight line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation fighter aircraft renowned for its stealth, speed, and advanced avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8739902
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-PG418-1102
|Resolution:
|4994x3788
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.