Two F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, are parked on the ramp of the flight line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. With its fleet of F-22 Raptors, the 1 FW achieves air superiority through advanced technology, precision, and a commitment to excellent performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8739904
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-PG418-1122
|Resolution:
|5498x3083
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.