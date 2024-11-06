Air Superiority: Chasing the Sun, Dominating the Skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, are parked on the ramp of the flight line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024. With its fleet of F-22 Raptors, the 1 FW achieves air superiority through advanced technology, precision, and a commitment to excellent performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)