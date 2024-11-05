58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 58th SOW command chief, Albuquerque, New Mexico, tour 66th Training Squadron lab rooms during an immersive tour of the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape schoolhouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The 66th TRS is responsible for the SERE Specialist Training course that prepares Airmen to become certified SERE instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)