58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

A U.S. Air Force student is hoisted into a simulated helicopter during an open water survival course at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The open water survival course is hosted by the 22nd Training Squadron, where students are taught to survive if they are lost at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)