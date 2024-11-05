58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kortney James, 22nd Training Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist, assists Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, Albuquerque, New Mexico, in donning a pair of virtual reality headset during an immersive tour of the SERE schoolhouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The immersive tour aimed to enhance leadership understanding of the rigorous training students endure as they develop skills critical to survival in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8738995
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-DB615-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
