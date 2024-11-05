58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kortney James, 22nd Training Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist, assists Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, Albuquerque, New Mexico, in donning a pair of virtual reality headset during an immersive tour of the SERE schoolhouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The immersive tour aimed to enhance leadership understanding of the rigorous training students endure as they develop skills critical to survival in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)