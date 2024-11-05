58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 58th SOW command chief, Albuquerque, New Mexico, are briefed by Senior Airman Alexander Eccles, 22nd Training Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, escape instructor, during an immersive tour of the SERE schoolhouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The immersive tour aimed to enhance leadership understanding of the rigorous training students endure as they develop skills critical to survival in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)