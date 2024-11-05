58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 58th SOW command chief, Albuquerque, New Mexico, observe a parachute simulator demonstration by the 22nd Training Squadron during an immersive tour of the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape schoolhouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The immersion and hands-on experience provides an opportunity for leaders to better understand the physical and mental demands placed on Airmen preparing for high-risk survival situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)