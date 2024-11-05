58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 58th SOW command chief, Albuquerque, New Mexico, observe an open water survival course during an immersive tour of the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape schoolhouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The immersion and hands-on experience provides an opportunity for leaders to better understand the physical and mental demands placed on Airmen preparing for high-risk survival situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|11.04.2024
|11.05.2024 15:51
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
