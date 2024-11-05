Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 58th SOW command chief, Albuquerque, New Mexico, observe a repelling demonstration by the 66th Training Squadron during an immersive tour of the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape schoolhouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024. The immersion and hands-on experience provides an opportunity for leaders to better understand the physical and mental demands placed on Airmen preparing for high-risk survival situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8738997
    VIRIN: 241104-F-DB615-1050
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour
    58th SOW participates in SERE immersive tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    AETC
    SOW
    58th SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download