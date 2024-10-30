Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25 [Image 10 of 10]

    KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    A member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force prepares to marshal an F-15J Eagle during Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8730136
    VIRIN: 241029-F-IK699-3012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
    This work, KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    CBRN
    USAF
    JASDF
    Keen Sword
    Marine Aircraft Group 12

