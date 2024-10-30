KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

A member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force prepares to marshal an F-15J Eagle during Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
