KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, takes off from Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, in support of Keen Sword 25, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)