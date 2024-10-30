A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle assigned to the 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron, takes off from JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan in support of Keen Sword 25, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 05:48
|Photo ID:
|8730127
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-IK699-3064
|Resolution:
|3477x2313
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS