KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron perform pre-flight checks on an F-22A Raptor during Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)