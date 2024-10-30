Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25 [Image 7 of 10]

    KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagles assigned to the 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron, sit on the flightline before takeoff during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8730126
    VIRIN: 241029-F-IK699-4001
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
    USMC
    CBRN
    USAF
    JASDF
    Keen Sword
    Marine Aircraft Group 12

