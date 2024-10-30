KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagles assigned to the 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron, sit on the flightline before takeoff during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)