    KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25 [Image 3 of 10]

    KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

    APAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Wickham, 525th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft armament systems journeyman, prepares to transfer a missile from an F-22A Raptor during Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8730121
    VIRIN: 241029-F-IK699-2009
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: APAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
    This work, KS25 | USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS

    USMC
    CBRN
    USAF
    JASDF
    Keen Sword
    Marine Aircraft Group 12

